Jamshedpur FC’s Antonio Iriondo - Stats favour us but Bengaluru took their chances

The Jamshedpur boss acknowledged that their play-offs chances became more difficult after Bengaluru defeat…

failed to register a win for a sixth consecutive match as they went down 0-2 against on Thursday at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Despite the defeat, Jamshedpur boss Antonio Iriondo cited statistics to prove that his team were better than the hosts.

“We had 65 per cent possession and created more chances than the opponent. Gurpreet (Singh) made many saves, our (goalkeeper) didn’t. They had 21 fouls and we had just 10 fouls. They had one yellow, we had three. If you see all the stats, we had better numbers. But in football what matters is what happens in the penalty - they took their chances but we didn't.”

Jamshedpur remained sixth on the league table with 13 points after the defeat and Iriondo agreed that they are slowly making their job of reaching the play-offs difficult.

“It gets more difficult now but we have to have hope. We need to keep working, try to improve and see if we are able to recover our injured players. At the end of the season, we should be fighting for the top four.”

New recruit Francisco David Grande Serrano made his debut but couldn't make the desired impact. Defending the new Spanish striker, Iriondo said, “He had a tough game because Bengaluru were defending deep. So it is hard to find chances. He had one chance but their goalkeeper was very good. We know that he is one of the best in the league. He was playing in a difficult situation and he did well.”