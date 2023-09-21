'He needs to sew his arms on!' - TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara savages Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana after huge mistake against Bayern Munich

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was savagely asked to "sew his arms on" by Jamie O'Hara after his huge mistake against Bayern Munich.

Onana made a blunder against Bayern

Man Utd edged out 4-3

Keeper under-fire for costly mistake

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cameroonian is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after a horrendous error against Bayern Munich in the Champions League opener which saw the Red Devils go down 4-3 at the Allianz Arena. Erik ten Hag's men went off to a promising start but their fortunes took a sharp downturn when Leroy Sane's ordinary attempt from distance trickled past Onana to make it 1-0.

The keeper shouldered the responsibility for the defeat after the match but that did not make O'Hara go easy on him. The talkSPORT pundit slammed Onana for his school-boy error and took a dig at him for his earlier furious reaction to Harry Maguire's loose back pass in pre-season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Onana annoys me," he told the Sports Bar. "I remember in pre-season when he first rocked and he made a point about digging out Harry Maguire. Do you remember he ran out [at him] and we were all going 'oh, he slaughtered him', giving it all that and saying Onana was going to be a leader.

"He needs to sew his arms on! It's a massive mistake. You think, well hold on a minute, you're digging out players, rushing out the box like 'what you doing?' That used to wind me up so much. Shut up, get the ball out of the net and do your job!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana has found it hard to settle down in his new club after switching from Inter to Old Trafford in the summer. He has already committed a few costly errors between the sticks and has conceded 14 goals in his first six competitive games.

WHAT NEXT? Onana will look to prove his critics wrong when United visit Turf Moor on Saturday, September 23, to take on Burnley in a Premier League fixture.