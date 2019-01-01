James Madidilane preaches 'home advantage' as Bantu face Enugu Rangers

The Lesotho topflight side are hoping to make get a positive result in the Confederation Cup play-off as they hope to reach the group stage

Bantu will be relying on home advantage to defeat Enugu Rangers in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round.

The Nigerians reached this stage after defeating USM Bel Abbes 2-0 on aggregate, while the hosts crashed to the 2nd tier competition after losing to AS Vita in the Caf Champions League.

The Lesotho side became the first side from the country make it past the preliminary round of the Champions League in over two decades.

And their coach is hoping of upsetting the ‘tough’ Flying Antelopes when they meet on Sunday at the Setsoto Stadium in Maseru.

“We wanted to make it to the group stages of the CAF Champions League, but that did not work out and we have another opportunity in the Confederations Cup,” Madidilane told Caf website.

“It was a bit of history for us to become the first team from Lesotho to get past the preliminary round in almost 20-years, but I feel this team should have achieved more.

“We know that Rangers are a tough side, but we have the home ground advantage in the first leg match and should make good use of it because it’s going to be very tough when we go to Nigeria.

“The big motivation for us will be to make it to the group stage and make our country proud.”