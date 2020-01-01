'James made bad decisions; he should’ve stayed at Bayern' – Asprilla questions Real Madrid outcast

With a Colombia international finding himself frozen out in Spain, a fellow countryman wonders why he agreed to return to Santiago Bernabeu

James Rodriguez’s current situation at is a result of “bad decisions”, says fellow Colombian Faustino Asprilla, with the talented playmaker told he should have stayed at .

The 2019-20 campaign has been another frustrating one for James at Santiago Bernabeu.

He has been restricted to just 14 appearances across all competitions, with Zinedine Zidane opting to favour other creative options.

More was expected from James when he returned to Spain in the summer of 2019, with a spark in his game having been rekindled during a productive two-year loan spell at Bayern.

Asprilla believes his compatriot should have been pushing to make that move permanent.

For the former and Newcastle star, happiness can only be found when playing regularly.

James is being denied those opportunities at present, despite starting a 2-1 victory over , and has been advised to give greater thought to big decisions on his future.

Asprilla told Blu Radio: "It seemed very strange to me that James decided not to stay at Bayern Munich.

"These are the consequences of bad decisions. What is one's happiness?

"The happiness of a footballer is playing. They valued him more there.

"Cities have lots to do with families and players' decisions because, for example, lots of players would like to play for , but the city is not what they expect and they get bored.

"I went to Newcastle. Where could be stranger? Impossible.

"I didn't get bored because I was happy where I was playing football.

"I've been in great cities, like Newcastle, where the sun didn't shine, where it snowed, then rained... a very strange thing."

James’ contract with Real is set to run for another 12 months, but interest in his services is expected to be shown in the next transfer window.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted on a regular basis in the past, with Asprilla having previously stated that he feels a fellow countryman should be exploring options in England.

He has said: would be a good place for James. It’s been a while since they have been winning trophies and they are thinking about strengthening the team for next season.

“They’ve got good players – like Juan Mata, who plays in a similar style to James, although he’s a little more dynamic and attacking but I think James could easily fit into that side.”