Jagielka to leave Everton after 12 years

After joining from Sheffield United in 2007, the 36-year-old defender will depart the Toffees 386 appearances later

Phil Jagielka has announced he is to leave after spending 12 seasons at Goodison Park.

The club captain completed the switch to Merseyside from ahead of the 2007-08 campaign and has made 386 appearances for The Toffees, but just seven of those came in the last term.

Jagielka's form at saw him earn international recognition with and he won 40 caps for the Three Lions, two of which came at the 2014 World Cup.

Announcing his departure on Instagram, Jagielka wrote: "It's been hard to confirm my situation for next season as that decision hadn't been fully made by the club until now, unfortunately my journey at Everton has come to an end after 12 fantastic seasons.

"I have been lucky enough to play over 380 games and lucky enough to be club captain for six years.

"All I can say is thanks to all the players I've played alongside, all the staff that have helped me in their own way, the chairman and of course the amazing fans

"Wishing everyone associated with this special club the very best for the future!!."