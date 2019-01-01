Sancho reminds me of a young Ribery, says Hitzfeld

The Frenchman is nearing the end of his career but another bright talent gracing the Bundesliga has caught the eye of the veteran coach

Jadon Sancho's sizzling season for has evoked memories of a young Franck Ribery for former BVB coach Ottmar Hitzfeld.

Sancho's first full campaign in the has seen him score eight goals and provide a league-high 13 assists for table-topping Dortmund, with his exploits earning him a huge amount of media coverage in his homeland.

A goal against in October opened his European account, while the youngster has also established himself as a regular in Gareth Southgate's squad.

Hitzfeld is one of the teenager's many admirers and the 70-year-old – who led the German league leaders to two league titles and a Champions League crown – has compared him to Bayern stalwart Ribery.

"Sancho surprised everybody," Hitzfeld told Omnisport . "He's a gifted player, very fast, technically perfect, he always has a trick up his sleeves.

"He reminds me of the young Franck Ribery, who was also very tricky and going for goal as a young player.

"Sancho is like that and he also has the speed to make a name for himself in international football."

Sancho's form has seen him linked with a return to the with , but Hitzfeld believes Dortmund is the best place for the teenager to develop.

"It's becoming more and more difficult for the Bundesliga, and specifically Borussia Dortmund, to retain players like Jadon Sancho," he added.

"If you have a long-term contract with a top team in England, money is a big factor.

"The question is, how does Sancho's management see the situation? Do you say, 'I'll stay with Dortmund where I'm a starter, instead of joining a top team too early and only sit on the bench'.

"For his career, it would certainly be better to remain at Dortmund for one or two years."

Dortmund return to Bundesliga action on Saturday with a trip to fierce rivals Bayern, who could leapfrog the Gelsenkirchen side with a win at the Allianz Arena.

A victory for the visitors, however, would see the point gap between first and second rise to five.