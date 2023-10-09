Erik ten Hag tells Man Utd chiefs that Jadon Sancho is a 'disruptive influence' as club prepare to subsidise exiled star's £300,000-a-week wages and send him out on loan in January

Manchester United are reported to be prepared to subsidise Jadon Sancho's wages to offload out of favour winger in the January transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Mail claims Man Utd are 'so keen to offload' Sancho in January that they would be willing to pay some of his wages to facilitate a loan for the rest of the season. Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are linked but neither is expected to meet a £60m asking price for a permanent deal. It is alleged that Erik ten Hag has told club bosses that the attitude of other players in training has improved since Sancho was banished from the first-team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho hasn't played for Man Utd since publicly falling out with Ten Hag over his apparent performances in training. The 23-year-old was left out against Arsenal at the end of August, after which he said in a social media post he had been made a 'scapegoat' - Sancho even pinned the controversial post to the top of his X, formerly twitter, feed before eventually opting to delete it.

The England international's refusal to apologize has seen him removed from the first-team since.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? Widespread reporting suggests that Sancho will only be reintegrated at Man Utd if he apologizes, but that hasn't been forthcoming. There are just under three months until the January transfer window opens, by which time Sancho might not have played in four months.