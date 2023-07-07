Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire among four Man Utd players Erik ten Hag has decided to sell in next two weeks

Erik ten Hag has settled on four Manchester United players that he wants to sell this summer as he looks to trim his squad.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch coach wants to offload Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho Fred and Scott McTominay in the next two weeks because they have no part in his long-term plans, The Independent reports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The four players were unable to secure regular starting spots in Ten Hag's first season at the club. Sancho featured most heavily last term, starting 21 of his 26 Premier League appearances, which saw him spend more minutes on the field than Fred, despite the Brazilian featuring 35 times in the top-flight - only 12 were from the start. McTominay started 10 of his 24 Premier League matches, while Maguire started eight times, coming off the bench a further eight.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United may have a hard time getting rid of the players, with former captain Maguire in particular on high wages and the club said to be asking for around £50 million ($64.2m) for him. The defender has also just received a wage rise. Tottenham are reported to be in for Sancho and United may offer him in an attempt to convince the London club to part ways with Harry Kane.

Meanwhile, Brazilian midfielder Fred could remain in the Premier League with Fulham showing interest and Scotland international McTominay has been linked with a move to Newcastle.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Red Devils will play their first pre-season friendly against Leeds in Oslo on July 12, a week before they meet Lyon in Edinburgh.