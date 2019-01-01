Jacob Mulee: Harambee Stars will be lucky to get a draw against Tanzania

Kenya will play two friendly matches while in Europe, before the first Afcon test against Algeria on June 23

Former Harambee Stars head coach Jacob Mulee believes Taifa Stars of are the toughest team in Group C.

The Emmanuel Amunike-led side made a return to the for the first time since 1980 and are pooled alongside , , and .

During an interview with a local TV station, Mulee says if Kenya players play Taifa Stars with a negative mentality, then they will be in for a rude shock.

“I watched Taifa Stars' game against Cranes and to be honest it was a quality game," he said.

"They overwhelmed Uganda and scored good goals and that shows what they can offer. Tanzania have improved and they have been out for long, so they will be aiming at leaving a mark.

“With the way they play, we will be lucky to get a draw against them, let us not have a mentality that they will be easiest team to beat. They are our neighbours and there is that rivalry.”

Mulee singled out for praise Taifa Stars striker and captain Mbwana Samatta, who plays for Belgian side , saying he should not be allowed to roam freely.

“Samatta is confident on the ball, and he is a skilled player who will be a thorn in any game, he has to be guarded well or else he will harm us,” Mulee added.

Kenya will start their campaign against Algeria then Senegal and later Tanzania.