Iwobi with two assists as Everton thrash Crystal Palace at Goodison Park

Alex Iwobi provided two assists as Everton returned to winning ways with a 3-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Iwobi had a starring role against Crystal Palace

Nigerian was at the centre of Everton play

26-year-old awarded Man of the Match gong

WHAT HAPPENED? Iwobi was the chief architect of Palace’s downfall and took just 11 minutes to make an impact as his early forays forward saw him receive the ball before squaring off to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The striker broke through the defence before collecting the brilliant pass and produced a precise strike to beat the goalkeeper.

Iwobi then started the move that led to Everton’s second goal as he found Demarai Gray, who was already on his bike, the England international passed to left-back Vitali Mykolenko, and after the Ukrainian’s shot was parried away, but Anthony Gordon tapped in the rebound for a 2-0 lead in the 63rd minute.

The Nigerian saved the best for last as his lovely back flick saw Dwight McNeil score the third six minutes from time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton manager Frank Lampard kept faith with the same lineup that lost 1-0 to Newcastle United on Tuesday with Iwobi continuing his role in midfield alongside Senegal international Idrissa Gueye and Belgian Amadou Onana.

With Gueye and Onana sitting, Iwobi was free to roam forward and the Nigerian’s imprint was all over the game as he linked up well with Calvert-Lewin, Gray and Gordon, causing Palace problems.

Iwobi was oscillating between Everton’s right-wing and the space just behind the striker and it was here that he found space to create the opening and third goals.

The Nigerian’s performance deservedly earned him the Man of the Match award, finishing the game with two assists, after making three key passes while he had a 86 per cent pass accuracy with 32 of his 37 finding their targets. Iwobi also helped out defensively as he won two of his four ground duels.

Victory saw Everton move past Palace into 11th position on the table with 13 points, level with the Eagles but with a superior goal difference.

ALL EYES ON: Wilfried Zaha came into the game on the back of his match-winning goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek but the Ivory Coast international endured a torrid afternoon, failing to make a shot in the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

The 29-year-old cut a frustrating figure on the left side of Palace’s attack and was lucky to escape a red card following an elbow on Calvert-Lewin soon after Everton’s second goal.

THE VERDICT: Iwobi is now Everton’s de facto playmaker as he bossed the game for the Toffees yet again. His goal contributions took his tally to six assists (five in the league), so far this season, five of them earning Everton 10 of their 13 points.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? Everton will be counting on Iwobi again when they visit Fulham in their next league fixture Saturday.