Iwobi: Twitter reacts as Everton leave out Nigerian in victory over Tottenham

Football enthusiasts expressed their feelings after the Super Eagles star was not involved as the Toffees beat Spurs

Football fans have reacted after Alex Iwobi was left out of ’s 1-0 victory over Hotspur in Sunday’s game.

The versatile Super Eagles player teamed up with the Goodison Park outfit from , where he spent 16 years, in the summer of 2019 for a fee around £28 million.

The 24-year-old has, however, been struggling to live up to expectations, as injury and loss of form have limited his playing time.

The international was omitted from Carlo Ancelotti‘s squad in their opening game of the 2020-21 campaign.

secured a stunning victory over Jose Mourinho’s men in the encounter, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the only goal.

Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to express their opinions on Iwobi’s failure to make the Toffees team.

God of Iwobi where art thou 🙏🏽 https://t.co/tKKsxo64NL — Laba Laba Master 🦋🦋🦋 (@Buchi_Laba) September 13, 2020

Iwobi leaving Arsenal became the death of his career... — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) September 13, 2020

Under a modern, attacking, progressive manager like Pep or Klopp who develop young players, Iwobi will be insane. He just needs freedom and confidence. Ancelotti has blood on his hands for what he has done to Iwobi. He needs to go & manage a national team.😊 — Babanla (@biolakazeem) September 13, 2020

No iwobi on the bench btw. Wouldn’t be surprised if he went before the end of the window



*cough cough swap deal with Zaha — 🇮🇹 Tom (@CarIoMagnifico) September 13, 2020

Right, we need the echo to substitute Rihanna Brewsters name with Alex iwobi and try and get us a massive transfer fee for him by making him look like the finished article rather than just a bit part player. — Ste Kelly (@stekellyefc) September 13, 2020

Is Iwobi injured? Strange he doesn't make the Everton squad at all. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) September 13, 2020

Alex Iwobi didn't even make the bench, man has two options

- get a customised bench at Everton OR

- force your exit from Everton during this transfer window. pic.twitter.com/8tq9Bb2tdT — #TroubleNobody (@abeembohlah) September 13, 2020

Alex Iwobi not listed by Everton. Aye le o. — Fisayo Dairo (@FisayoDairo) September 13, 2020

Iwobi doesn't even make the bench for Everton. Sad to see how his move has panned out. Still think he is a very talented player and just hasn't had the right manager for him yet. — Gideon (@DondeonBeke) September 13, 2020

No Iwobi on the bench 👀



Off to Palace and certain Wilfried going the other way 🤔 — Joe Williams (@Joewillo180) September 13, 2020