Iwobi stretchered off in tears after injury vs Manchester United

Alex Iwobi left the pitch on a stretcher following a nasty injury against Manchester United on Friday, as Everton's FA Cup campaign ended .

Iwobi was stretchered off in tears after the injury

The Nigeria international was tackled from behind by Malacia

Super Eagles midfielder has been among Everton’s key players

WHAT HAPPENED? Iwobi went down two minutes after half-time following a tackle from behind on his ankle from United’s Tyrell Malacia and needed treatment on the pitch before being taken off.

The Nigeria international looked to be in a lot of pain as medics from both teams attended to him before he was stretched off in tears in what looks like an injury that will keep him out for an extended period.

Iwobi had been among Everton’s liveliest players as the Toffees came from behind to draw 1-1 at half-time, having started in midfield alongside Senegal international Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana.

The 26-year-old had been given a free role by manager Frank Lampard as he operated in deep and advanced positions, trying to link up defence and attack and let the pitch after bringing in two long balls from his 34 touches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Iwobi has been Everton’s key playmaker this season, managing six assists and a goal before the World Cup break.

He has, however, not been influential in his side’s last three games when they lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton and Hove Albion while drawing with Manchester City.

IN PHOTOS:

BackpagePix

Getty

WHAT’S NEXT? The player and his club will be hoping that the injury is not so serious so that he can return to action soon with Lampard’s men fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Everton were defeated 3-1 by Manchester United on Friday as their FA Cup campaign ends in the Third Round.