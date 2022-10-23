Iwobi: Rejuvenated Super Eagle ‘feels unstoppable’ after recording best-ever season goal return for Everton

After claiming two assists in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has said he is at the highest point in his career so far.

Iwobi looks rejuvenated for Everton

Recorded best-ever return in a season vs Palace

Lauded teammates after convincing victory

WHAT HAPPENED? Iwobi provided assists for the opening goal scored by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the third one netted by Dwight McNeil to help the Toffees to a convincing home win.

Iwobi has been a rejuvenated player under Frank Lampard, and the Nigerian now says he feels motivated and unstoppable after the Merseysiders hit the 1500-goal mark in the Premier League and crowned it with an impressive home display.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I feel Saturday’s win was a real team performance. Everyone played their part," Iwobi stated. "We’d had a tough run of results, but we were back at Goodison – back at our home – and it was a great way to bounce back, with three goals and three points.

"On a personal level, I am playing with a lot of confidence. The manager gives me so much belief and, when I have confidence and motivation on the pitch, I feel I’m almost unstoppable.

"My role for the team was to get involved in our attacking patterns and make those triangles on the side [of the pitch]. I had to be disciplined but also attack.

"Whenever we got the chance, it was about trying to get the ball in the box and hurt them. We did that against West Ham when we won at Goodison recently, and we were able to do that again.

"As I said, I think everyone stepped up. We were able to keep a clean sheet against a very attacking Palace team, and the back four played very well. It’s a collective effort. The team defends well, and the team scores.

"Now, we have to keep this hunger and this motivation. It’s another test away at Fulham next weekend, and we’ll go again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Iwobi has been directly involved in six Premier League goals this season – one goal and five assists - his best-ever return in a season for Everton and his most since scoring three and assisting six for Arsenal in 2018-19.

Everton’s haul of three goals against Palace was as many as they had managed in their previous five home league games this season.

The Super Eagle has continued to be a vital cog in Lampard’s team and is set to be heavily involved as the season continues.

Given that he would not take part in the 2022 World Cup, he is set to be highly charged when the campaign resumes after the November-December Qatar finals.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? The next game for Everton will be an away clash against Fulham on October 29.