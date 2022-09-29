Iwobi: Nigeria star believed he would succeed at Everton

Alex Iwobi has disclosed that he never doubted his ability to succeed at Everton despite a topsy-turvy start at Goodison Park.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international left his boyhood club Arsenal to join Everton in 2019. His first two-and-a-half years on Merseyside were filled with downs than ups and the fact that he played under four different managers did not help matters. However, the midfielder has progressed even further since the arrival of Frank Lampard and has gone ahead to become one of the most important players at Goodison Park.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked if there was any moment where he thought things would not go well with the Toffees, the Nigerian told the club website: "No. I never had the mindset that it wasn't going to work here. I had the mindset that I'd turn it around and when the opportunity came with the new manager, I used it as a new chapter of my life and said to myself, 'Forget the past. What's happened has happened... Now let's go again'.

"What I realised here is fans appreciate 100 per cent, as long as you show that you can do everything because there's a reason you're here at Everton - because you have ability."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Iwobi seemed to have nailed down his place in Frank Lampard’s team. However, he faces competition from Abdoulaye Doucoure, and James Garner, while Lampard has opted to use three midfielders with the Nigerian starting in recent matches.

DID YOU KNOW: Iwobi has now contributed three assists for Everton in the ongoing campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? After featuring in Nigeria’s 2-1 defeat to Algeria, Iwobi shifts focus to Everton’s Premier League outing against Southampton.