Iwobi: Lampard doesn't mind how I express myself at Everton

The Super Eagles star has witnessed impressive performances under the current manager, unlike under previous managements

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has credited Frank Lampard with his standout performance for the Premier League club.

The Nigerian said his manager has given him the belief and leeway to express himself freely on the pitch, something that he says has had an impact on his individual performances.

Since Lampard’s appointment in January, Iwobi has been a regular starter, unlike the case when the club was under Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti.

"When he [Lampard] first got appointed, I came back from Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] and he's always given me the belief to go and express myself and play the way I train," Iwobi told the official Everton website.

"He's always given me the belief and confidence that I can just go out there and enjoy my football, and so ever since he's been appointed I've been doing that and repaying the faith that he's shown in me.

"I mean, sometimes he does tell me to cool down and keep the ball, enjoy the ball, but he also enjoys the fact that I'm always trying to progress with the ball and get the team up the pitch with the ball, so as long as I'm just expressing myself, I don't think he minds."

With belief from his manager and perhaps help from his teammates, the former Arsenal star says his confidence has been boosted.

"I'm going into the games confident. I always feel like I can influence the game, whether that's in a defensive part or an attacking part," he concluded.

"I mean, the team always helps me, they help me perform to the level I'm doing at the moment, so I'm enjoying it."

The 26-year-old was a standout performer in the 1-1 draw against Brentford as he continues to excel for the Goodison Park club, especially in the central midfield position.

Iwobi played a critical role for the Toffees when they successfully fought against relegation at the end of last season. He is also expected to do the same in the current campaign as the struggling Merseyside club tries to find its footing.