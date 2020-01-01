Iwobi grabs assist, Iheanacho and Ndidi in action as Everton secure victory over Leicester City

The Nigeria internationals were on parade for their respective clubs at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night

Alex Iwobi provided an assist while Kelechi Iheanacho and his teammate Wilfred Ndidi featured in ’s 2-0 victory over in a game.

Iwobi was handed his sixth league start in the current campaign and made a key contribution to help the Toffees continue on winning ways.

Ndidi also started for Leicester while his teammate and compatriot Iheanacho was a second-half substitute but despite their efforts in the encounter, they could not help the Foxes build on their recent impressive form.

More teams

Iwobi announced himself in the 21st minute of the game when he found Richarlison with a fine pass to open the scoring for .

The King Power Stadium outfit made efforts to level proceedings but the Toffees held on to their lead, frustrating Leicester’s attack.

Mason Holgate then sealed the victory for the Goodison Park outfit in the 72nd minute, beating goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with a fine finish.

In an effort to turn around the game to his side’s favour, manager Brendan Rodgers brought on Iheanacho for Nampalys Mendy but the Super Eagles striker could not add to his three goals this season.

His compatriot Niddi, who only recently returned from a long injury layoff, featured for the duration of the game.

Iwobi played for 90 minutes before he was replaced by Jonjoe Kenny as Everton cruised to their seventh win of the season.

The victory moved the Toffees to the fifth spot on the Premier League table after accruing 23 points from 13 games.



Leicester, meanwhile, dropped to the fourth spot following the defeat with 24 points from the same number of matches.

Article continues below

Iwobi has now scored one goal and provided three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for Everton in this campaign.

The versatile forward will be expected to help the Toffees extend their winning run to three games when they face his former club on December 19.

Iheanacho and Ndidi will strive to help Leicester bounce back to winning ways when they square off against Hotspur on December 20.