Iwobi: Everton and Nigeria star 'playing the best football of his career’

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has praised Everton and Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi’s recent performances.

Robinson points out why he likes Iwobi

Credits Frank Lampard’s impact on the Super Eagle's improvement

Under Lampard, Iwobi remains a regular first-teamer

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old midfielder has emerged as an integral figure in Everton’s team this season. In the current campaign, he has contributed three assists in his last three English top-flight games.

The former Arsenal star has been deployed mostly in a central midfield position and has featured for 90 minutes in each of the Toffees’ seven league matches.

When the Merseysiders recorded their first win of the season against West Ham United on September 18, Iwobi provided the assist for Neal Maupay's winner.

Last season, he played every minute of the last 12 matches to finally help the Toffees remain in the top flight, and in total, Iwobi made 28 league appearances, where he scored two goals and provided two assists.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I like him. I like his versatility," Robinson told Football Insider.

"His performances have been outstanding. He’s shown that he can play off the left, off the right, he can play centrally. I think you can see that Frank Lampard is getting the best out of him right now. He’s playing some of the best football of his career right now."

WHAT IS MORE: Currently, Iwobi is with his Nigeria teammates preparing for a friendly against Algeria on Tuesday. As he continues to make himself a pivotal member of the Everton squad, at international level, he and his colleagues have had to deal with criticism and pressure, especially after an underwhelming campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

They will also not be part of the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar after they were eliminated by Ghana in the qualification playoffs.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR IWOBI: After the friendly match against Algeria, he will join his club and focus on their first match after the international break. They will be hosted by Southampton before a home match against Manchester United follows.