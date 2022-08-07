Iwobi doesn’t bat an eyelid and was superb in number six role for Everton - Lampard

The former Chelsea player praises the display of the Super Eagle despite the Toffees losing at Goodison Park

Everton manager Frank Lampard has highlighted winger Alex Iwobi's versatility and willingness to fight for the team despite losing 1-0 against Chelsea in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international was handed a start at Goodison Park and played his heart out but it was not enough to help the Toffees, who went down courtesy to a first-half penalty converted by Jorginho.

The former Arsenal player started in the middle of the park alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure, Demarai Gray, Dwight McNeil and featured for the entire 90 minutes.

“Alex [Iwobi], playing in that number six role, did superb in the game,” Lampard told the Everton website after the game, adding: “Because of his attitude, personality and humility, it doesn’t matter where he plays.

"He doesn’t bat an eyelid at what we ask them to do. I thought him and Abdoulaye [Doucoure] played very well in midfield today [Saturday]."

Lampard further explained his plans to deal with Chelsea which Iwobi mastered very well during the contest.

“We gave Alex and Doucs some particular instruction today, because of the threat of Chelsea playing through the lines – and their energy and their quality – and they dealt with that brilliantly," added Lampard.

Last season, Iwobi was in the thick of things as the Toffees avoided relegation from the top-flight with two matches left to the final whistle. During the run, Iwobi featured in 12 straight matches.

Everton will face Aston Villa on matchday two at Villa Park on Saturday.