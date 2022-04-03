‘Iwobi best Everton player vs West Ham’ – Fans in support of Nigerian despite howler
Fans have claimed Alex Iwobi was Everton’s best player despite their 2-1 loss to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday at London Stadium.
Iwobi’s lack of concentration allowed the Hammers to score the second goal in the 58th minute. The Super Eagles star could not collect Michael Keane’s pass and, after West Ham’s Pablo Fornals had played Michail Antonio through on goal, Jordan Pickford could only divert his shot to Jarrod Bowen, who scored with a simple finish.
The result means the London side has completed their first league double over Everton since the 1972-73 season, while this was only their second win in their last 14 home league meetings with the Toffees (D4 L8).
Despite the mistake, some fans felt the Nigerian was an outstanding player for the Toffees, who have won the fewest points in the Premier League (12) and are the only side in the division to not win an away game in that timeframe (P11 D2 L9) since the start of October.
While he was praised from some quarters, one supporter claimed Iwobi would ‘kill’ his manager Frank Lampard.
Lampard has become the first Everton manager in Premier League history to lose his first four away matches in charge of the club in the competition, and the first at a single club since Paul Heckingbottom with Sheffield United last season.
Another claimed the Super Eagles man was played in the wrong position, and he went further to explain the best position where Iwobi should be deployed.
One more picked up the players who he thought underperformed for the Toffees. Apart from Iwobi, he named Keane – who was red-carded - in the list of underperformers.
Keane’s red means Everton have received a red card in each of their last three Premier League matches - Jonjoe Kenny against Wolves, Allan against Newcastle, and Keane on Sunday.
Another was so harsh on the 25-year-old and said he should be playing in Nigeria's lower division.
