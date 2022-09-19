Iwobi after first Everton win: My 'mindset is to prove people wrong'

The 26-year-old started in his seventh straight match and it was his assist that set up the winner against the Hammers

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi believes his mindset to "prove people wrong" is helping him express his best football at Everton.

The 26-year-old produced another superb display as the Toffees edged out West Ham United 1-0 in a Premier League contest on Sunday.

Iwobi was handed his seventh straight start by manager Frank Lampard and after a tale of missed chances, it was his pass that released Neal Maupay to score past Lukasz Fabianski and hand his side their first win of the season.

Speaking after the game, Iwobi told SkySports: "We have been playing really well. The performances were good, it was just about getting the result. It's good to get a win going into the international break.

"I didn’t get off to a great start. I always have the mindset to prove people wrong. The manager allows me to express myself."

Meanwhile, Lampard praised Maupay's goal which was created by Iwobi.

"It's a fantastic goal," Lampard told the club's official website. "A goalscorer's goal. The first touch is clinical and it's not easy to keep it tight and get your shot away. You rely on that feeling of a striker and we maybe draw that game if Neal isn't there.

"Asmir [Begovic] was top-drawer, too. I said beforehand that he's a first-choice goalkeeper and he showed why with that save at the end. He's a quality keeper and has proved that today."

Iwobi has enjoyed a good run under Lampard and last season he played every minute of the last 12 matches to keep the Toffees in the top-flight. In total, he made 28 Premier League appearances, scored two goals and provided two assists.

So far in this campaign, he has featured in every minute of Everton's seven fixtures in the top-flight, recorded two assists - the most for his club.

Iwobi will now head to Nigeria to link up with the Super Eagles squad ahead of their friendly match against Algeria on September 27.