Ivanovic goes off injured as West Brom defender's Chelsea return lasts just 13 minutes

The 37-year-old was called on to replace Dara O'Shea but had to go off injured shortly afterwards

Branislav Ivanovic's return to Chelsea lasted less than 15 minutes as the West Brom defender came off the bench and went off injured in the first half.

The 37-year-old returned to the Premier League after joining West Brom from Zenit last September.

The centre-back was named among the substitutes as he returned to Stamford Bridge for the first time since he left the Blues in 2017, but his afternoon did not go as planned.

What happened?

Ivanovic was brought on to replace Dara O'Shea just 24 minutes into the match after the latter was knocked down by a collision on the sideline.

After Ivanovic came on, Chelsea took the lead through a Christian Pulisic goal and saw centre-back Thiago Silva sent off with a second yellow card.

But 13 minutes after he was brought on, Ivanovic pulled up and had to be replaced after stopping a Timo Werner run.

Ivanovic was replaced by midfielder Callum Robinson.

West Brom fight back

West Brom managed to turn the scoreline around just before half-time, as Matheus Pereira got on to a long pass and managed to beat Edouard Mendy.

The Brazilian followed up shortly afterwards with another strike to give his side the advantage.

The clash in London is a must-win for West Brom, who were second bottom of the Premier League and 10 points from safety before kick-off.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are in fourth place and looking to hold on to the final place that guarantees a spot in next season's Champions League group stage.

