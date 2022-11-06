Ivan Toney assisting FA with enquiries following betting allegations with England World Cup squad set to be named imminently

Ivan Toney has said he is assisting the FA with their investigation into alleged bets placed by the Brentford and England striker.

Toney helping investigation after betting allegations

Brentford acknowledge events but refuse to comment

Striker tipped to make England squad for World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Brentford striker Toney has said he is "assisting the Football Association with their enquiries" after it was alleged he is being investigated for gambling on football. Players are prohibited from betting on the sport by the FA and it is claimed the English striker is being investigated for wagers made before he joined Brentford.

WHAT THEY SAID: Brentford have acknowledged the tweet from Toney and the ongoing investigation. They said: "We note the story concerning Ivan Toney and the FA investigation. The club will not be commenting."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker is in contention to be named in England's World Cup squad after being selected by Gareth Southgate for the last round of Nation League fixtures. He didn't feature against Italy or Germany, but after scoring eight goals in 13 games so far this season, there are calls for him to be on the plane to Qatar.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TONEY? The striker was suspended for Brentford's last game against Nottingham Forest, but is available for selection in the Bees' upcoming League Cup tie against Gillingham and their last Premier League game before the World Cup against Manchester City.