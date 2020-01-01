'It's really nice to be part of that generation' - Dest happy to lead new wave of Barcelona stars

The defender, along with young stars like Pedri and Ansu Fati, is expected to be a key figure at Camp Nou moving forward

Sergino Dest has said he relishes being part of the next generation of stars at as the full-back quickly adapts to life at Camp Nou this season.

Dest has become a key figure at Barcelona since his summer move from , starting four matches so far including El Clasico against last month.

The 20-year-old is part of a talented group of youngsters at Camp Nou, which also includes teenage stars Pedri and Ansu Fati.

As key figures like Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets approach their mid 30s, Barca will increasingly lean on their younger options moving forward.

And Dest has said he is looking forward to growing at Barca with his talented young team-mates.

"It's really nice to be part of that generation," Dest told ESPN. "I think it's also good to play with a couple of young players so that they can adjust to the level.

"That way, [Barca] already have players for the future. I think it's really smart that Barca does that right now and gives us the chance to improve quicker."

Dest has already shown his versatility under Ronald Koeman this season, being deployed both as a left-back and a right-back.

Though the U.S. international has admitted he prefers playing on the right, he is happy to play anywhere his manager puts him on the pitch.

"Left or right-back, for me it doesn't matter," Dest said. "I play where the coach needs me. If I have to play left wing, I play left wing. It doesn't matter – I just want to play, but to be honest I think I am more comfortable on the right side."

Dest is adjusting quickly to Barcelona but has admitted it's still hard to avoid being star-struck when he looks around during games and at training.

"I am always going out with my own quality and trying to play with that. Sometimes, when I look at [my team-mates] on the pitch I'm like, 'Wow, a couple of years ago I watched you guys on TV.'

"Now I play with the best player in the world (Lionel Messi). That's amazing!"

On training with Messi, Dest added: "Yeah, he is really, really good. He has some unbelievable moments, just a joy to watch."