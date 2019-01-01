'It's part of life and football', says Yeboah after failing to make Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations squad

The 22-year-old has spoken on his inability to make coach Kwesi Appiah's final roster for the biennial event

U-23 midfielder Yaw Yeboah has taken his exclusion from the Black Stars' final squad for the upcoming in in good fate.

The Numancia ace was one of five players eliminated as Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah announced his 23-man team for the June 21-July 19 championship on Monday.

FC striker Abdul Majeed Waris, Ebenezer Ofori and Ghana-based duo of Abdul Safiu Fatawu and Mohammed Alhassan were the other casualties.

"This is part of life and it is part of football," Yeboah said, "I want to thank everybody, the management and the nation for giving me the opportunity to be here.

"It is not easy to be part of the national team squad. I mean playing under these wonderful players - Asamoah Gyan, [Andre] Ayew, [Mubarak] Wakaso, [Christian] Atsu - all these big big players that have big names in Africa and in Ghana, for me it's a pleasure to play with them and learn a lot.

"Playing under a wonderful coach like Kwesi Appiah, a former player like [assistant coach Ibrahim] Tanko and all these management [personnel] with big names in Africa and Ghana [has been good]. Being part of them makes me special because it makes me feel like I'm being [groomed by] good people.

"I just want to wish my colleagues all the best in this tournament. Our prayers are with them."

Last season, Yeboah made 34 appearances for Numancia in the Spanish second tier. He started 22 of the games and scored twice.

Ghana, who lost 1-0 to Namibia in a preparatory game on Sunday, will face in a second friendly on Saturday before departing their camp base in the United Arab Emirates for the Afcon.

The Black Stars have been drawn against defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

