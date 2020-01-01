'It's not important who scores' - Klopp plays down Firmino's Liverpool home goal drought

The Brazilian has not scored a home league goal for over a year, but his manager is not concerned

boss Jurgen Klopp does not think Roberto Firmino's lack of home league goals will become a serious issue for the Brazilian.

The forward has scored eight times in the this season, but all have come away from Anfield.

Firmino's only home goal this campaign was against in the , while his last Premier League strike on his own ground was against in March 2019.

The 28-year-old's Anfield frustrations continued against on Saturday when his second-half effort hit the post.

However, he also created six chances for his team-mates and Klopp does not think the player will be unduly affected by his home drought.

"It cannot become a psychological problem for him because Bobby played an outstanding game today and we don't judge him, so I hope he won't read your newspaper if you make a story of it," said Klopp.

"We just don't think about it. It's not important who scores. We need Bobby for other things. We need Bobby in exactly the spaces where he was today. We need him as the link-up for all the other things.

"We only have chances because Bobby plays the way he plays, and he will score, there's absolutely no doubt about it. We are not worried at all about that, because he played an outstanding game today and was involved in so many decisive situations.

"Nobody scored apart from Robbo [Robertson] with a header, so it will not become a problem."

Klopp also revealed the reasons why he remonstrated with referee David Coote at the final whistle, saying he felt goalkeeper Alisson was not being given enough protection at set pieces.

The German marched on to the pitch to confront Coote at the end of Saturday's 1-1 draw, which ensured Liverpool's 24-game home winning run in the Premier League came to an end.

"I spoke [to the referee] about the goalkeeper situations," added Klopp.

"I feel like we've lost the game, we didn't, I know that, and maybe it's not the best time to talk about these things … but how can you let it happen? When a corner comes in, three players are allowed to block the goalie - that's just not how it should be.

"But for the ref it was not a foul or not a problem and that's why he didn't whistle in these situations. That's what I told him, but it had no influence on the result."

Andy Robertson headed the Reds in front during a dominant first half, but they were unable to add to their tally with Nick Pope in inspired form.

Jay Rodriguez fired a 69th-minute equaliser in for Burnley and they would have won it had Johan Gudmundsson not been denied by the crossbar late on.

The draw dented Liverpool's hopes of surpassing 's record haul of 100 points – they must now win their remaining three games to do so.