'It's Friday Then!' - Watch Zinchenko's hilarious Arsenal initiation song as Pepe looks dumfounded

Just look at Pepe's face! 😂

Arsenal signing Oleksandr Zinchenko has introduced himself to his new Gunners team-mates with a rendition of 'It's Friday then, it's Saturday, Sunday' as he performed his initiation on the club's pre-season tour of the USA.

Come for the hilarious singing, stay for Nicolas Pepe's reaction at the end!

Watch: Zinchenko's Arsenal initiation song

New Arsenal signing Oleksandr Zinchenko singing his initiation song in front of his new team-mates tonight. Not sure Nicolas Pepe was too impressed. 😂 [IG: nicolas.pepe19] #afc pic.twitter.com/1dHuxsaIXY — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 23, 2022

How much have Arsenal paid for Zinchenko?

Arsenal have paid a reported initial £30 million ($36m) fee to bring Zinchenko to the Emirates Stadium, with a potential £2m ($2.4m) due in add-ons if certain targets are met.

What is Zinchenko’s contract at Arsenal?

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Arsenal, with that deal set to keep him in north London through to the summer of 2026.