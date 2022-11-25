News Matches
England vs United States

'It's called soccer!' - USMNT supporters troll England fans with hilarious chant during World Cup match

Alex Roberts
22:59 EAT 25/11/2022
USMNT fans England
USMNT supporters trolled England fans as they started a hilarious "it's called soccer" chant during the World Cup clash between the two sides.
  • USMNT fans in full voice
  • Bring out "it's called soccer" chant
  • England struggling against USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED?: USMNT have been in full voice, trolling England with a hilarious "it's called soccer" chant. The singing started outside of the ground, continuing throughout the match inside of the stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Americans were the happier set of fans following the first-half with Weston McKennie and Co. causing England plenty of problems. The chanting will continue as the game goes on!

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT & ENGLAND?: England will meet Wales next, while the USMNT have Iran on their schedule.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Tanzania) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Tanzania) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Tanzania)