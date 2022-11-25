'It's called soccer!' - USMNT supporters troll England fans with hilarious chant during World Cup match

USMNT supporters trolled England fans as they started a hilarious "it's called soccer" chant during the World Cup clash between the two sides.

USMNT fans in full voice

Bring out "it's called soccer" chant

England struggling against USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED?: USMNT have been in full voice, trolling England with a hilarious "it's called soccer" chant. The singing started outside of the ground, continuing throughout the match inside of the stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Americans were the happier set of fans following the first-half with Weston McKennie and Co. causing England plenty of problems. The chanting will continue as the game goes on!

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT & ENGLAND?: England will meet Wales next, while the USMNT have Iran on their schedule.