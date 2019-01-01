'It's all about winning the next thing' - Foden wants to add to his trophy haul with England Under-21s

The Manchester City midfielder has already amassed a collection that is the envy of many experienced players, but he is only focused on adding more

Phil Foden is keen to keep adding to his ever-growing trophy haul as Under-21s prepare to get their European Championship campaign underway.

The Three Lions meet in their tournament opener on Tuesday evening, and the youngster will be the man the subject of watchful eyes as he bids to lead his country to glory.

The 19-year-old has already added three medals to his collection this season in the form of the , Emirates and , and he says he is running out of space for them in his family kitchen.

“The collection is not too bad!” he told the Mirror.

“The cabinet is getting full though. I might need a new one!

“Sometimes I walk past and just have a look, and realise I’ve won a lot already!

“The U-17 World Cup with England was the first, biggest one, that I won, and then I started winning trophies with City, cups and leagues.

“It’s hard to pick one! Every single one is special to me.”

It isn’t just the awards from his blossoming career in professional football that take pride of place however, with Foden revealing that his very first taste of silverware holds a special place in his heart.

“It was with my team the Reddish Vulcans, winning a little tournament, getting a medal,” he added.

“I still remember that. I was about eight or nine. Made me realise I want to win more and more.”

The Manchester City midfielder is fast becoming one of England’s most promising talents and has begun to appear more often in Pep Guardiola’s line-up, scoring seven goals in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Citizens last season.

For Foden though, things are just getting started, with his mind set on keeping a winning mentality going forward.

“It’s all about keeping winning the next thing, once you win one thing, you want to win the next thing,” added the youngster.

“For me, I just love winning. Every game I go into I just want to win it. It’s the excitement of winning. And that’s what I want to do.”