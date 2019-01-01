'It's a disgrace' - Yaya Toure slams Bonucci and Allegri's criticism of Moise Kean after racist abuse
Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has described Leonardo Bonucci and Massimiliano Allegri's criticism of Moise Kean after suffering racist abuse as 'unbelievable' and 'a disgrace'.
Kean was subjected to racist chants after doubling Juventus' lead in their 2-0 win over Cagliari at the Sardegna Arena on Tuesday night.
Bonucci claimed that the 19-year-old was partially responsible for the racist abuse after standing in front of Cagliari supporters to celebrate his goal while Allegri stated that he should not have provoked people with his celebration.
During a Uefa's Equal Game conference on Wednesday, Toure who has been advocating for severe punishment for culprits found guilty of racism called out the manager and the experienced centre-back for their initial responses and he awaits the decision of the Italian FA regarding the issue.
"For me, it's a disgrace. You can't do that," Toure was quoted as saying by ESPN.
"It was unbelievable. A teammate, a manager saying: 'You shouldn't have done that' to one of your own players."
"I want to know if the Italian FA is here today?
"I want to see what the Italian FA is going to do about that. It's really important because this is what we're fighting for. I want to see what the response is.
"I have been in football for many years now and to be honest I haven't seen progress. It's always the same things. We are in 2019 now and look at what happened yesterday?"
Meanwhile, Nigeria international and Brighton defender Leon Balogun has expressed his support for Kean but still stunned by Bonucci's comments.
"We're standing united behind you brother, Moise Kean," Balogun tweeted.
"Wondering how Leonardo Bonucci would react if you do the same thing in front of him after scoring your next goal."
We're standing united behind you brother ✊🏽 #MoiseKean— Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) April 3, 2019
Wondering how @bonucci_leo19 would react if you do the same thing in front of him after scoring your next goal 🤔#NoToRacism 🚫 pic.twitter.com/tb1G1ojGo8