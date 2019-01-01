‘It would be wonderful for Ronaldo to have Neymar by his side’ – Rivaldo backs Juventus move

The former Barcelona star believes a fellow Brazilian would be a shrewd addition to the ranks of the Serie A champions, as they seek another superstar

Speculation regarding a possible move to for Neymar makes a lot of sense to Rivaldo, with it suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo would welcome the presence of another superstar alongside him.

For much of the summer transfer window, a return to has been mooted for the want-away forward.

A switch back to was considered to be the most likely option, while long-standing interest from Real Madrid has been rekindled.

Juve, though, are said to have joined the hunt for the international, with the Serie A champions in the market for another marquee addition to pair with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo.

Rivaldo can see why Neymar would appeal, with it possible that a fellow countryman could end up joining a Portuguese icon in Turin rather than his eternal rival Lionel Messi at Camp Nou.

“In a moment like this, of course Neymar would be a great signing for Barcelona, despite all that happened after his departure and with some people against his return, but I think he could be a big help and with his excellent football, he would end up convincing everybody,” Rivaldo told Betfair.

“Anyway, this transfer can only be complete if Barcelona decide to invest in him as he is an expensive player, and it now seems like Juventus are also thinking about signing Neymar.

“It would be great to see him playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. I believe it would be wonderful for CR7 to have Neymar by his side, as the Brazilian would help him a lot with assists and goals all season.

“I even imagine them combining for brilliant plays and Neymar could also help by sharing responsibilities as Juventus only has one big star now. It would be a beneficial move for the players and naturally for the club.

“With Neymar wishing to leave PSG, it will be important that a transfer is complete before deadline day at the end of the month, after all it would be tough for him to stay in .

“He would have all the fans against him for a while and it's never easy to be booed by your own club fans. Yet, Neymar has enough personality to handle it if necessary and prove his value anyway, as he is a great player.”

PSG supporters have made it clear that they want Neymar moved out of Parc des Princes, given his apparent reluctance to commit to their cause, and a move before the summer deadline is expected.