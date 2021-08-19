'It was difficult to leave ATK Mohun Bagan' - Sandesh Jhingan on joining Croatian club HNK Sibenik

The India international defender thanked ISL for shaping his career...

Indian national team defender Sandesh Jhingan has officially joined Croatian top-tier club HNK Sibenik from Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan.

Jhingan, who had joined the Kolkata club last season on a five-year deal, left the club after completing just one season following an offer from Sibenik. The 28-year-old defender revealed that leaving the Mariners was a tough decision for him to make as he had dreamt of winning the AFC Cup with the club but the offer from a European team was too good to turn down.

What did Sandesh Jhingan say?

It was very difficult because I love and respect ATK Mohun Bagan. I have a lot of respect for all the players, the coaching staff and for the owners as well because after my injury I was out for 13 months and I saw people change their opinion about me and that was surprising but ATK Mohun Bagan showed so much faith in me and they helped me have such a great season last year.

"It was hard because we dreamt together to win the AFC Cup but football is how it is. Every Asian player has a dream of playing in Europe and I also had the desire and the opportunity was now.

"It came just when the AFC Cup was starting. It was tough but had to take this decision. I am very thankful to the club, the owners for supporting me, they were very happy that I got this opportunity. Coach Antonio Habas was very supportive," said Jhingan.

'ISL is a blessing for me'

The former Kerala Blasters star expressed his gratitude towards the ISL for giving him exposure and helping him shape his career by playing against some of the biggest names in world football.

"About ISL, the more I say how the league has helped me, the less it is. It is a blessing for me and a lot of footballers in India I think will agree with me. I have been part of the I-League and it was also fantastic but ISL gave us exposure.

"As a kid, we watched the top European leagues and always thought that those players were from a different universe, but we got the chance to play with some of those stars through ISL. ISL opened my view that you can compete with the stars. ISL has been a true blessing. I am really happy that it started at the right moment of my career, I was in my early 20s when I signed for Kerala Blasters. I'll always be thankful to ISL," said the 28-yar-old.

'Croatian League is extremely challenging'

Jhingan suggested that he is expecting a very tough challenge in Croatia but he is also looking forward to it as he feels the new environment will help him further improve as a player.

"This is a very challenging league. The growth of their national team has been immense, they played in the World Cup final in 2018 and their players play in big European leagues so of course, the level is high and that is why I decided to come here because I felt this is where I will be tested to my limits. When you are tested to your limits, you improve," opined the former ATK Mohun Bagan player.