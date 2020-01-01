'It was a week to remember' - Saka delighted to mark new Arsenal contract with first Premier League goal

The teenager celebrated his new deal in style, opening the scoring against Wolves to help the Gunners break into the top seven

From signing a new contract with to scoring his first strike in the space of barely 72 hours: it certainly has been a "week to remember" for Bukayo Saka.

The 18-year-old prodigy put pen to paper on a four-year extension to his Gunners deal, ending speculation over his future at the Emirates Stadium.

And he marked that milestone in memorable fashion, opening the scoring for Arsenal on Saturday away to just before half-time on the way to a 2-0 victory at Molineux.

While Saka had scored in both the and this season, he was still waiting on his maiden league goal; and he admitted that he was delighted to have broken his duck just days after penning a new deal.

"It is very big. We know how good Wolves are and how tough it was going to be. We fought for every ball and it is good to build some momentum," he explained to Sky Sports after the final whistle.

"It has been a week I will remember for my whole life. You can see the manager is building and that I can tie down my future here.

"I anticipated the ball was going to come so I got there. I knew it was the far post where the gap was going to be so I tried to guide it there."

Alexandre Lacazette stepped up after the break to double Arsenal's lead, sealing a fourth straight victory in all competitions for Mikel Arteta's men after they suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of and following the end of the coronavirus lockdown.

That recent upturn in form has seen Arsenal jump to seventh in the table and secure an FA Cup semi-final berth, and Saka had nothing but praise for the way his team-mates focused during the second half of Saturday's game in order to pick up three vital points.

"It was a shift. Everyone fought for each other, together and that is why we got it over the line," he added.

"The subs helped us out so much and gave us a boost. It feels like we are more together.

"I am 18 and it has been a dream to play for this club. I have to take each game by game. Wherever the boss wants to put me, I want to play. It is a dream to be here."