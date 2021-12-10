‘It’s not easy being a striker!’ – Clermont top scorer Bayo reflects on his debut Ligue 1 season

Clermont top scorer Mohamed Bayo feels being a striker is not an easy job because of its demanding nature.

Bayo is among the standout African players in Ligue 1 this season, with his contribution of eight goals and two assists in 16 appearances for Pascal Gastien's side who are playing in the top division for the first time in their history.

The 23-year-old reflected on his duty upfront and he sees the responsibility to win games for Clermont with his goals as a challenge.

"We give the strikers time here, we don't bite their heads off,” Bayo told Ligue 1 website. “Most of the strikers who have come through here have been relatively quiet in the game, but when they had to be in the box and score, they were there.

“That's our style and I don't think everyone understands it, because sometimes you get a slap on the wrist when you have a low profile in certain games. But that's our role! We're discreet but it's in the box that we have to make our presence felt.

“I'm happy, but it's not easy being a striker! Everyone takes potshots at you, but when you score, you are the king. Every week you have to challenge yourself. Every week, you have to fight again. If you get a chance, if you miss it, you must not allow doubt to creep in... It's not an easy job."

Despite Bayo’s goals, Clermont are struggling in the relegation zone and they occupy the 18th spot with 14 points after 17 matches.

Article continues below

Ahead of the winter break in France, the Guinea international believes Clermont can turn their fortunes around if they end their seven-game winless run against Angers on Sunday and Strasbourg on December 22.

"We can make our place. It's up to us to be more rigorous towards the end of games and to try to adapt to pick up points, but I think we have the level to do that,” he added.

“The objective is to try to win the two games that are coming up - it would be good to take points and try not to lose. To get 20 points before the end of the year would be a good way to start on a positive dynamic at the beginning of next year."