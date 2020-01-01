'It is time to quench Yanga SC fans' trophy thirst' - Shaibu

The 21-year-old si adamant the team is ready to give fans titles to celebrate at the end of the season

Yanga SC defender Abdallah Shaibu has assured the fans the team is strong enough to win titles in the 2020/21 season.

The 27-time league champions have struggled to topple Simba SC in domestic and international assignments in the recent past.

However, the new signing is confident this time around Wananchi have what it takes to secure titles.

"The main dream for our fans is to win trophies, they have been thirsting for it in a while now," Shaibu told reporters.

"I feel with the squad we have, the fans should be ready to receive the trophies [we will win]. Yes, there will be stiff competition but I am confident, with our unity, we will win [trophies]."

The 21-year-old has also challenged fellow players to up their game if they are to satisfy the fans' thirst for winning titles.

"To be honest, we have a good team that is capable of offering stiff challenge in any competition," Shaibu continued.

"Having a good team is not enough, as players, we have to up our game to realize the set objectives. I am ready to play with anyone on the pitch and help the team achieve their target."

The Jangwani Street-based side drew 1-1 with Prisons in their Tanzania Mainland League opening game played on Sunday. Lambert Sabiyanka scored for the visitors with Michael Sarpong answering for Timu ya Wananchi.

After the match, coach Zlatko Krmpotic stated his players were not ready for the competitive game.

"I must admit my players were not physically prepared to endure the entire 90 minutes, and it is the reason we got [a draw]," Krmpotic told the media.

"In the first half, we played well the same as the second half, however, we struggled to finish the good moves. Even the subs we introduced did well, but sometimes in football, you need luck to win."

The 62-year-old, however, learned some vital lessons ahead of their second game against Mbeya City.

"We need to get our game fitness on the right level to stand a chance of getting maximum points in our next game," Krmpotic continued.

"We have learned some lessons from the game [against Tanzania Prisons] and we are going to work on them to better the team."