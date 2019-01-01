It is time for Zahera to leave Yanga SC - Kanakamfumu

The former Tanzanian champions have registered poor results especially in the Caf competitions and the blame has been placed on the coach

Coach Mwinyi Zahera has underperformed at Yanga SC, former Prisons coach Joseph Kanakamfumu has claimed.

Yanga were defeated at home by Pyramids FC of in the Caf Confederation Cup first leg play-offs and faces elimination should they not pick up a positive result away in on November 3.

Yanga were eliminated from the Caf by Zesco United of Zambia after a 1-1 home draw before a 2-1 loss in Zambia in the second leg. Kanakamfumu says the DR Congo coach has failed already while in charge of the former Tanzania champions.

“Last season he underperformed while facing relegation-threatened sides. The teams he lost to were never top four or were they, title-chasing teams,” Kanakamfumu told Mwanaspoti.

“Secondly, he had seasoned players who had completely gelled after playing for a longer time together. Talk of Makambo Heritier, Feisal Salum and Mrisho Ngasa. This means he did little to help the team gel because that had been achieved already."

The tactician further blasted Zahera for his team selections.

“I do not believe him [Zahera] when he says he has average players. Yanga has the best stars in their team because I can count at least six players who can comfortably play for Taifa Stars or their respective national teams,” explained Kanakamfumu.

“His major weakness is the inability to pick suitable players for certain matches.”

The coach added it is time the club's management made a change.

“Yanga now have to give him a few matches to show whether he can perform or not. And if he cannot, then it is time he leaves,” he concluded.

Domestically, Yanga are 14th on the Vodacom (VPL) table after winning two matches, drawing one and losing the opener.

They have played the least number of matches due to their participation in the continent.