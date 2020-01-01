'It is painful Zambia have no one in Premier League like Tanzania' - Sredojevic

The experienced Serbian tactician was appointed as Chipolopolo head coach on February 2 and says players must pull up their socks

New Zambia head coach Milutin Sredojevic has claimed it is painful the country has no players in the English , unlike some other lower-ranked nations.

'Micho' as the coach is popularly known said Zambia deserve to send a number of their stars to and other major leagues. The former coach added it is not right countries ranked below the Chipolopolo have players in England while the 2012 African champions has nobody.

“You know it is painful countries below Zambia have players in , all countries are watching Mbwana Samatta playing for Aston Villa yet ourselves we have none,” Micho told FAZ Facebook page.

The Serbian, who left SC on mutual consent, also told Zambian players to be tough mentally in order to succeed in other leagues.

“Players have to pull their socks so they are not cry-babies or excuse lookers or blame shifters but they are taking responsibility fully and are aware wherever they have been signed, they have been signed as players to make a difference,” he explained.

“Some of them are making a difference, some of them are not making a difference. Those that are making a difference should keep up making a difference, those that are not making a difference to use this period until the transfer window to be ready for the possible challenge.”

Micho revealed he had been approached by other parties seeking his services but chose Zambia because he believes he can help them develop their game. He was quick to accept the new job which is bound to bring a lot of challenges.

“I had a chance to go somewhere where it is much more comfortable but in respect of Zambian football and all of you, apologizing to everywhere I have not gone, but come here, because I believe in what we are supposed to do,” Micho continued.

“It is a challenge, it is not a walk in the park but to go back and tell you what is pressure, I have been in my country where snakes are coming from down and people are shooting at you. This is pressure, serious pressure.

“As Zambian football, we shall not allow things to go away from us, never say die, and never give up needs to be our identity. Same like suicide bombers we have to try everything we can to show we belong where we belong.”

Micho has coached a number of African clubs which include SC Villa, Yanga SC, , St. George and Al-Hilal Omdurman.