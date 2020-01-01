'It is a difficult time for players and fans' - Simba SC's Mkude

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have dropped to fourth position with 13 points, seven less than leaders Azam FC

Simba SC midfielder Jonas Mkude has conceded the team and fans are undergoing tough times, especially after recent back to back defeats.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi lost by a solitary goal to Prisons and on Monday, they played Ruvu Shooting hoping to get back to winning ways. However, it was not the case.

Fully Zullu Maganga outpaced his markers before playing the ball to his colleague whose first touch set the skipper in a one on one situation with Kakolanya.

More teams

Maganga made no mistake from three yards, sending his team into the break with a deserving lead which turned out to be the winning goal.

Simba were given a lifeline in the 80th minute when they were awarded a penalty after foul play by their opponents in the danger zone. Bocco, who had been introduced, took it but despite beating the goalkeeper, he could not beat the crossbar.

"Football results can at times surprise you, you can be shocked since you get what you least expected," Mkude told reporters.

"We tried to give our best [when playing Ruvu Shooting] but we could not get a positive outcome.

"The coach made some changes to the team [after our loss to Tanzania Prisons] and we followed his tactics but it did not happen as we planned."

"We are in a very difficult period especially our fans because of the result we got [against Ruvu Shooting]. No fan can understand us especially after the recent results, but it is football and we have no option but to accept what has happened."

The next assignment for Simba will be at home against the Shinyanga-based Mwadui hoping to get back to winning ways ahead of the Kariakoo Derby against sworn rivals Yanga SC which is scheduled for November 7.

Article continues below

"Our focus is now on our forthcoming game where we want to at least get a positive outcome," Mkude continued.

"The coach [Sven Vandenbroeck] has seen the mistakes made which led to our losses and I know he will rectify them before we play our next game."

Simba are currently fourth on the Tanzania Mainland League table with 13 points from seven games.