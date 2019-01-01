'It doesn't affect me' - Everton keeper Pickford still confident after Liverpool mistake

The England international dropped a clanger in the Merseyside derby in December but has not been dwelling on his error

England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has insisted that the error he made in the Merseyside derby has not affected him at all.

Pickford's last-minute mishap against Liverpool in early December allowed Divock Origi to score the winning goal at Anfield against the Toffees.

The 24-year-old had suffered a dip in form after his mistake against the Reds but he put in a man-of-the-match performance against Huddersfield Town to silence his doubters on Tuesday night as Everton won 1-0.

Despite going down to 10 men, Everton were able to hold on to their slender lead thanks to Pickford's efforts between the sticks.

When asked if the blunder against Liverpool had affected his confidence, the keeper was resilient in his response saying: "No, not really. It doesn't affect me, stuff like that.

"I know if I've done good or bad in games and I'm mentally strong. It's probably the strongest thing in my armoury."

Pickford may not have been playing to his usual high standards but he is certain that the mistake against Liverpool is not haunting him.

"It doesn't affect me. I just put on performances and try my best every game."

England's number one has not dwelled on his error and has only been looking forward ever since. He now has another clean sheet and three points in his sights as Everton gear up to face Wolves this weekend.

"The Premier League is a tough league, everyone knows that and it's all about getting back-to-back wins and going on a run," he added.

"We've been too inconsistent this season. We need to get that consistency level up and start by carrying on this Saturday."

Everton's season has not gone to plan, with questions now being asked about manager Marco Silva after unconvincing performances of late, including a 3-2 loss in the FA Cup to Championship side Millwall.

With Wolves up next, Pickford and co may have to put on another backs-to-the-wall performance as their opponents this weekend have netted seven times in their last two games.