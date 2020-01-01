Development of Indian football on the agenda as ISL signs deal with Premier League

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters termed the deal as a 'mutual cooperation agreement'.....

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) chairperson Nita Ambani and Chief Executive Richard Masters signed a new deal which will see the (ISL) and the Premier League work together to share knowledge and expertise in all areas of football including governance, talent development, commercial growth, administration and wider community development.

Commenting on the deal with the ISL, Richards Masters said, "We have been working together for six years, the Premier League as an established league helping ISL which seems to be growing rapidly. Events like these are really important. For the next three years, we are going to be concentrating on young players, youth development, the pathway towards success and also development of coaching and refereeing. We will do all we can to assist the ISL but it seems to be going pretty well under its own devices. It's a fantastic experience for our players to come to a fantastic facility like this. They will remember for the rest of their lives. I am pleased to be here.

"A number of ISL teams and their business managers have visited and our clubs. We are going to continue that so that they can come across and experience the Premier League and even one day, who knows, Indian players may play in European football and even the Premier League."

Further elucidating on the tie-up, the PL Chief Executive said, "In essence it's a cooperation. We are concentrating on youth development, coach development and referee development. We will exchange notes. We will help the people who are responsible for isl. Our clubs will bring isl clubs to the UK. So it is about sharing knowledge and the best practice of how we do things. We can also learn some things. So it's not a one way street. It is a mutual cooperation agreement."

Nita Ambani also expressed her delight after signing the momentous deal. She said, "ISL has always believed in grassroots development. At Reliance Foundation, we are following the pyramid structure of developing football at the base level. This year we started with 6-12 age group children's league. Then in the middle we have the youth sports and then on top of that sits the young champs. I believe the journey is very important. We develop talent at the young level. This partnership will really help us in developing ISL's grasroots programme and the youth programme."

Mrs. Ambani also mentioned that they will try to host the Premier League Asia Cup U23 in .



"We have requested Richard if the premier league Asia Cup U23 can be held in because it will be a big boost for Indian football."

On Friday, the final match of the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup 2020 took place at the Reliance Corporate Park where Reliance Football Young Champs (RFYC) U15 beat U14 side 1-0. U14 were crowned the champions of the tournament.






