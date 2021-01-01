'We weren't troubled' - Stuart Baxter pleased with Odisha's defending against Chennaiyin

Chennaiyin couldn't find a way past the Odisha defence and keeper Arshdeep...

Odisha head coach Stuart Baxter praised the performance of his defenders after they claimed the team's first clean sheet of the season in the goalless draw against Chennaiyin on Sunday.

Chennaiyin had more clear-cut chances but the Odisha defence and goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh delivered a good display to register the clean sheet.

"We have made massive mistakes in the previous games that have presented goals to the opposition. The defensive performance (against Chennaiyin) was very good. The players worked very hard. Apart from one mistake by Steven (Taylor) where he stumbled, I don't remember us being troubled," Baxter said after the game.

Baxter made changes to his team's share as Jacob Tratt started at the right-back position, with Gourav Bora partnering Steven Taylor at centre-back. Baxter was pleased with the impact of the change.

"We were playing a 4-3-3- earlier and Bora was in the central midfield. We knew he (Tratt) could play there. It has worked out well."

While the defence did their job, Odisha's efforts in the final third wasn't convincing and the attack didn't do enough to deserve a win. Baxter was asked about the continued absence of Marcelinho from the starting lineup and whether Diego Mauricio, who netted a hat-trick against , was under pressure to score goals.

He replied, "Players on the field have been doing a good job. Marcelinho is working hard to get back into the picture. If he keeps working hard and we play a style that suits him, (then he will play).

"Diego is a goalscorer, whenever you have a scorer in your team, you expect him to be amongst goals. We have not been going through a great spell in terms of results. When you become nervous, you look for your scorer so Diego will get more of the ball."

