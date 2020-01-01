ISL: Mohun Bagan's Gurjinder Kumar set to join NorthEast United

The Mohun Bagan full-back is likely to join the Highlanders for the upcoming ISL 2020-21 season...

full-back Gurjinder Kumar is all set to join (ISL) side FC for the upcoming 2020-21 season, Goal can confirm.

The former Tata Football Academy (TFA) cadet, who spent the last three seasons at Mohun Bagan, is all set to jump ship and join the ISL this year.

The experienced Punjabi defender, who was one of captains for Mohun Bagan last season, appeared in eight matches for the club and was an important member in Kibu Vicuna’s title-winning side.

Kumar started his career at Pune FC in 2010 and spent four seasons there before moving to Salgaocar. He also played in the ISL 2015 season when signed him from the player’s draft.

He also played for Punjab FC in 2016 before moving to the Kolkata club. Aside from winning the I-League last year, Gurjinder was also an integral member of the Bagan side that won the Calcutta Football League (CFL) in 2018.

The Highlanders, who had finished ninth on the league table last season with just 14 points from 18 matches, have made notable additions in the transfer window this year. They have added full-back, Ponif Vaz, to their roster.

Gurjunder, who can play on both the flanks as well as a central defender, will hope to play a key role for NorthEast United next season.