ISL: Clubs can choose a 'Veteran' or 'Prodigy' player as marquee signing

The Indian Super League has classified the marquee signing into two categories for the upcoming 2020-21 season...

(ISL) clubs will be allowed to sign a marquee player for the 2020-21 season if the signing falls into one of two categories specified by the league, Goal has learnt.

Formerly, the clubs were allowed to sign a marquee player if he is of international repute and the signing had to be approved by league authorities. From next season, the clubs have the option of signing a Veteran' or a 'Prodigy' player and both categories have been well defined.

A ' Veteran ' has to satisfy three criteria - He should have a minimum of 75 appearances under his belt for clubs playing in the top five leagues - English , , , , . He must have represented a club in the UEFA or . In international football, he must have played in the FIFA World Cup, Euro Cup or FIFA Confederations Cup (qualification rounds do not count).

A ' Prodigy ' can be an U-23 player who has at least two senior team appearances in the top five leagues specified above or someone with at least three appearances for a national team that falls in the top 25 FIFA Rankings as of April 9, 2020. The appearances should be in the finals of major tournaments across all age groups (FIFA World Cup, Olympic Games, FIFA Confederations Cup).

As reported earlier , the 2020-21 season of the ISL will see a mandatory Asian player take the field for clubs. The clubs will be allowed to sign a minimum of five and a maximum of seven foreign players in a squad that can have as many as 35 players.