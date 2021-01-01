'Brave Hyderabad deserved to win against NorthEast United,' says head coach Manuel Marquez

Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez expressed his love for Liston Colaco and his impact off the bench against NorthEast United...

Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez is satisfied with his team's brave second-half display against after conceding two late first-half goals in the 2020-21 (ISL) match on Friday.

Hyderabad took a two-goal lead through Aridane Santana and Joel Chianese but conceded twice in two minutes the end of the half. Marquez revealed that he was angry in the dressing room at half-time but lauded the team's reaction.

"I was very angry at HT. We controlled the game and we conceded two goals. In five minutes, we lost control. In the dressing room, I told them that we have to play again like at the beginning. We were brave and deserved the win," the head coach said after the game.

More teams

He added, "I am happy with the game in general except for the 10 minutes in the first half.

Article continues below

"Our team is very young. We have games that we score first and then games where other teams score. If we want to a great team, we have to learn to manage all situations. They had a clear chance but we scored the fourth goal. We deserved to score before we actually did."

With the game level at 2-2, Marquez brought on Liston Colaco who then changed the game with two goals in the last 10 minutes. The manager believes that Liston's introduction when the opponents were tired made an impact.

"Every day people ask me about Liston. It is my favourite question. I love him, he is a fantastic guy, he will be a fantastic player. He was injured two or three times, and he was not ready for ninety minutes. When he entered the pitch, the other team was tired and he took advantage."

