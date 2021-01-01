Kibu Vicuna to critics: Kerala Blasters have competed well in every game

The former Mohun Bagan coach wants his side to take each game at a time rather than focus on a berth in the top four…

are enjoying a good run of form as they have picked seven points from the last nine. The Tuskers have defeated and , two teams who are placed above them in the points ladder and shared the soils with .

In fact, they were just a minute away before registering a win over East Bengal but a late injury-time equaliser by Bright Enobhakhare dented their hopes. However, against Bengaluru FC, Rahul Praveen scored a late winner to help Kerala pick their third win of the campaign.

Kibu Vicuna believes that his side have given a good account of themselves in each of their 12 matches in the current (ISL) season.

“Different emotions today, we had lost points in the last moment last time around (against East Bengal). Now (against Bengaluru FC) we won in the last action of the game.

“We have the confidence that we are competing well. In every game, we competed well and played well in the last three games. I think the games were even every time. Some of you talk about the second half but we competed well in the first half as well, we had more possession. The objective was three points right from the start,” said Vicuna.

Kerala are up against next on Saturday and Vicuna acknowledged that Juan Ferrando’s side play an attractive brand of football as opposed to some of the other teams they faced in their last three outings.

“Tomorrow is a difficult game versus a good team that plays good football,” he observed.

Sandeep Singh, who joined Kerala Blasters after a good season with TRAU in the , gave a good account of himself in the right-back position as he kept a check on skipper Sunil Chhetri throughout.

“I don't want to talk about individuals. I am happy that the players are playing well, they are trying to improve. We are trying to play better and work with the players,” said Vicuna.

Blasters are just four points behind fourth placed Hyderabad FC and Vicuna doesn’t want his players to think too far and instead keep their attention on the next match.

“We are happy that we are close (to the top four) after the last game but we are focusing on the next game only,” he signed off.