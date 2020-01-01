ISL: Kerala Blasters sign Spanish midfielder Vicente Gomez Umpierrez

The 32-year-old former Las Palmas defensive midfielder has joined Kerala Blasters...

(ISL) side rope in Spanish defensive midfielder Vicente Gomez Umpierrez.

The 32-year-old midfielder had last played for Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna in the Segunda Division.

The Spaniard expressed his delight on joining Kerala Blasters as he said, "I wanted to have an international soccer experience, this season. The opportunity came up, and I am excited about both playing for the club and being a part of ISL.

“In the yellow of Las Palmas, I have competed in the most important stadiums in vs several of the best players in the world: Messi, Iniesta & Cristiano Ronaldo. It is an honour for me to announce the start of a new stage in by playing in the yellow of Kerala Blasters.

“I am elated to be a part of my new family and have great respect towards the fans of this brilliant club. At the start of my journey, I would also like to thank Karolis and Kibu, for placing their trust in me. Together we will try and achieve successes and titles.”

A youth product of Las Palmas based club Huracan, he started his professional career in 2007 with his boyhood club. After spending two seasons there, he had moved to Las Palmas' 'C' side in the Tercera Division before being promoted to their main team in 2010.

He went on to represent Las Palmas for eight seasons in a row before joining Deportivo in 2018. He had played in the from 2015 to 2018.

Vicente Gomez becomes the third confirmed foreign player of Kerala Blasters for the upcoming ISL 2020-21 season. Earlier Kerala Blasters had signed Argentinian attacking midfielder Facundo Pereyra and had retained Spanish midfielder Sergio Cidoncha from last season.