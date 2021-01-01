ISL: Jamshedpur in advanced talks with Kerala defender Anas Edathodika

Anas Edathodika may play a part in the 2021-22 season of Indian Super League...

Indian Super League (ISL) club Jamshedpur are close to wrapping up a deal to sign Kerala-born centre-back Anas Edathodika, Goal has learnt.

The Men Of Steel were linked with the defender from Kerala before th 2020-21 season kicked off and both parties have now come to an agreement.

The former Kerala Blasters defender also had multiple offers from I-League last season but wanted to continue playing in the ISL. He sat out the entire season but is closing to making a return to the top division.

The 32-year-old centre-back could manage only seven starts at his previous club ATK due to an injury-hit 2019-20 season and will be looking to make an impact on his return to Jamshedpur. Anas brings with him the experience of playing at the highest level which makes this move a sensible choice for Owen Coyle's team that failed to qualify for the playoffs during what was an inconsistent 2020-21 campaign for the team.

Anas left Jamshedpur after the 2017-18 season for a homecoming with Kerala Blasters but the team struggled throughout the season. Injuries have prevented the Malayali defender from playing to the best of his abilities and the 2021-22 season is going to be crucial for the 34-year-old.