Jamshedpur FC: All you need to know about British defender Peter Hartley

Goal takes a glimpse into the career of former Sunderland FC defender Peter Hartley...

32-year-old British defender Peter Hartley has joined Jamshedpur FC for this season of the upcoming edition of the (ISL).

The veteran defender has vast experience of playing in as well as in the top division of .

Jersey Number: 29

Professional debut

Hartley, born in Hartlepool, England, had joined Sunderland FC’s youth system at the age of 11. He graduated through their youth teams and was promoted to the senior team during the 2006-07 season. The Black Cats were competing in the Championship that season and Hartley had made his senior debut against under the tutelage of legend Roy Keane. That was his only appearance for the club that season.

Experience in England and Scotland

Hartley continued his association with Sunderland in 2007 and the club had gained promotion to the after winning the Championship the season before. The defender did not get any game time in the Premier League and was sent on loan to League Two side Chesterfield FC during the January window.

After spending one and half seasons on loan at Chesterfield, Hartley returned to his hometown to join the local side Hartlepool United ahead of the 2009-10 season. He remained at the club for four seasons where he had appeared in 162 League One matches, scoring 10 goals.

In 2013 he moved to fellow League One side Stevenage FC for one season before heading to League Two club Plymouth Argyle where he spent two years. In 2014-15, during a second leg play-off tie against Portsmouth, Hartley had scored a winning goal in the dying moments of the match which guided Plymouth to the final. The player has himself confessed that goal to be one of the most memorable moments of his career.

In 2016, he moved to Bristol Rovers. In that year, Hartley had featured in a League Cup tie against Antonio Conte's . Bristol had lost the tie 3-2 but the defender had scored one goal. He was the first English player to score against the Blues at home that season who went on to win the Premier League.

In the next season, the footballer headed to Scotland to join FC on a three-year deal. At Motherwell, he played 53 Scottish Premiership matches and was also named the captain of the club before the 2018-19 season.

Last stint

The English footballer played for Motherwell FC last season. Hartley appeared in 25 league matches and had scored a goal which had come against St. Johnstone FC. At the end of the 2019-20 season, Hartley's three-year contract ran out with Motherwell after which he decided to join on a free transfer.