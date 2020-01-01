ISL 2019-20 Final: Roy Krishna - We haven't achieved anything yet

The Fijian striker also spoke about his partnership with David Williams...

A-League 2018-19 top-scorer Roy Krishna has a chance to repeat the feat in the (ISL) and more importantly, lead to a third title.

Antonio Habas’ men have had a great run this season but the Fijian striker is aware that nothing is won yet. Krishna (15) needs one more goal to become the outright top goal-scorer. But Nerijus Valskis (14) is also on course of finishing on top.

“ATK is a family to me and I just want to give my best to the team in any possible way. It's good to be in the final but we can't get carried away. We have to focus on the game and enjoy our role. I think the boys are going to do a good job.

“I have to focus on the final first. Personally, I have targets and one of them is to win the trophy. I haven't achieved anything. So my main focus now is to do the best for the team and win the league and after that, I don't know what is next,” he said.

Krishna admitted that he would have loved to play in front of people but the decision to organize the final behind closed doors amid the Coronavirus outbreak is a fair one.

“It's just a match. Of course, we would love to have fans but the league has made the right decision for everyone's safety. We are getting paid to play football. Tomorrow is just another day and we need to perform.

“I'm pretty small and I have to get used to it (being fouled often). I think it's the same in the A-League where, as a striker, you are playing against players maybe twice your size. Chennaiyin's back-line is pretty huge but it won't stop us from taking them on. We are just going to concentrate on our strength and just play our normal game,” he said.

The 32-year-old also had some words about his striking partner David Williams.

“Williams is a good human being as well. We really played well (together) last season and when the club signed both of us, it gave me more motivation (to play with him). He also pushes me in training to become a better player. He knows my game and I know him. When we came to , the people welcomed us with open arms. So we will just enjoy another game,” he explained

Krishna praised Chennaiyin ahead of the decider but he is confident that ATK will stay true to their style and focus on winning the title.

“They are a good side and they deserve to be in the final. They have threats everywhere but we have to focus on our individual roles. We know we are and we won't change,” Krishna concluded.