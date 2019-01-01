ISL 2018-19: History favours Bengaluru over FC Goa ahead of final

FC Goa have not got the better of Bengaluru in their last three meetings...

When steps out on to the pitch at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, they will take on an opponent who have blown away in the semifinals, have scored the most number of goals in the league stage and also have the best goal difference (19) after 20 matches courtesy of a revamped defence.

Any other opponent would be concerned, looking at the above stats, but not Bengaluru. Since the Blues have defeated them in three of their four meetings. In these three matches, Carles Cuadrat's men have scored seven goals and have conceded only once.

It will be 471 days since Goa registered their only victory against Bengaluru, a narrow 4-3 win in a group stage game of the (ISL) season 4 at the Fatorda Stadium. That incidentally was Bengaluru's first defeat in ISL era. Bengaluru were reduced to 10-men as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was red carded in the 36th minute and Ferran Corominas' 63rd-minute goal was enough for the Gaurs to seal the three points on that night.

In the ongoing campaign, Bengaluru have managed to do a league double by winning Goa 2-1 and 3-0 respectively in the two league games and credit must be given to Carles Cuadrat.

In both the games, Goa had the upper hand in the initial stages of the match. Lobera's philosophy of outscoring the opponent has fallen flat against Bengaluru as Cuadrat has shown more flexibility in adapting his team to the strengths and weaknesses of his opposition.

Bengaluru did not make the mistake of taking the game to Goa as the Gaurs are a free-scoring side and it is difficult to beat them at their own game. Rather, Cuadrat chose to maintain their defensive shape and organisation so that the likes of Ahmed Jahouh and Edu Bedia do not find space in which they thrive.

Yet, Bengaluru have scored the goals as they had the patience to wait for the opportunities to hit on the counter. Udanta Singh's pace and Miku's quality are vital to execute this style of play and it was once again proven in their latest 3-0 win at the Kanteerava. It was a win that was registered despite resting Sunil Chhetri.

The visitors were on the front foot in the opening 45 minutes and a red card to Nishu Kumar should have complicated matters for Cuadrat. But resorting to a counter-attacking approach in a 4-4-1 formation in the second half with Miku on top bailed out Bengaluru.

Juanan's goal made Goa more desperate and adopting a more direct approach led to gaps at the back which was put to the sword by Udanta and Miku. Both goals were scored against the run of play which should be a caution to Goa that they cannot switch-off in defence while their attacking players are on the prowl.

This Sunday offers Lobera a platform where he can undo all his past mistakes as a win will not only banish the ghost of Bengaluru but also hand Goa their maiden ISL title.

