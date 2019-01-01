Live Scores
ISL expected to resume on January 25

The ISL teams will be back in action later this month…

The Indian Super League (ISL) will commence after a third break around January 25, 2019. The league entered its third break after December 16, 2018 in order to convene for a camp for the Asian Cup 2019.

The Indian national team crashed out of the Asian Cup on Monday evening as they failed to get a point which would have helped them progress into the knockout stages for the very first time.

However, they suffered a 0-1 defeat to Bahrain with a 89th minute penalty conceded after Pronay Halder committed a foul on Hamad Al Shamsan. The resulting spot-kick was coolly converted by Jamal Rashed to break India’s hearts.

NorthEast United FC are expected to play the first game after the re-start when they take on Chennaiyin FC on January 25th at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

 

 

